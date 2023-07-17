Ranked: Top 10 Most Expensive Transfers In Football History

1. Neymar – Barcelona – PSG (€222 Million)

Neymar remains the most expensive transfer in football history as he got signed for €222 Million in August 2017 by PSG. The 31-year-old Brazilian forward has recorded 82 goals for PSG in 112 appearances since his transfer to the club.

2. Kylian Mbappé – Monaco – PSG (€180 Million)

Kylian Mbappé comes in as the 2nd most expensive transfer in football history as he got signed from Monaco for €180 million by PSG during the 2018/2019 football season. The 24-year-old French forward has recorded 148 goals for PSG in 176 appearances since joining the club.

3. Jude Bellingham – Borussia Dortmund – Real Madrid (€ 133.9 Million)

Jude Bellingham became the 5th most expensive transfer in football history when got signed from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year contract deal for an initial transfer fee of €103 million in June 2023 by Real Madrid but increased to €133.9 million due to add-ons. The 20-year-old English midfielder is one promising player to look at for as his creative style of play on the pitch would help bolster Real Madrid’s gameplay for the 2023/2024 football season.

4. Declan Rice – West Ham United – Arsenal (€123 Million)

Declan Rice recent signing to Arsenal from West Ham United for a transfer fee of €123 million including add-ons as made him the 7th most expensive transfer in football history.

Janedoe45 (

)