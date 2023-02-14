Ranked: The Top Eight All-Time Best Playmakers In The Premier League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League has been home to some of the best footballers in the world. Among them are some of the greatest playmakers to ever grace a football pitch. These players have provided fans with moments of pure magic and have helped their teams achieve great success.

Here, we rank the top eight best playmakers of all time in the Premier League based on their individual contributions and impact on their teams.

8. Paul Scholes – Manchester United

Paul Scholes was one of the most gifted playmakers of his generation. The Manchester United legend’s passing range, vision, and ability to control the game from midfield made him a key player for the Red Devils. Scholes recorded 70 assists in the Premier League, and his impact on the team’s success cannot be understated.

7. David Silva – Manchester City

David Silva is one of the best foreign players to have ever played in the Premier League. The Spaniard’s creativity, vision, and technical ability made him a joy to watch. Silva played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s success in recent years, helping the team win four Premier League titles.

6. Cesc Fabregas – Arsenal, Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas burst onto the scene as a teenager at Arsenal and quickly established himself as one of the best playmakers in the league. His ability to control the game from midfield and create chances for his teammates made him a fan favorite. Fabregas recorded 121 assists in the Premier League, the second-highest of any player in history.

5. Steven Gerrard – Liverpool

Steven Gerrard was a talismanic figure for Liverpool for many years. The midfielder’s passing range and ability to dictate the tempo of the game made him a key player for the Reds. Gerrard recorded 92 assists in the Premier League, the eighth-highest of any player in history.

4. Dennis Bergkamp – Arsenal

Dennis Bergkamp is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play for Arsenal. The Dutchman’s technical ability and vision were unparalleled, and he was a joy to watch. Bergkamp recorded 94 assists in the Premier League, the seventh-highest of any player in history.

3. Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best playmakers in the world right now. The Belgian’s passing ability, vision, and technical ability make him a nightmare for opposition defenders. De Bruyne has already recorded 71 assists in the Premier League and is likely to climb higher up.

2. Frank Lampard – Chelsea, Manchester City

Frank Lampard was one of the most complete midfielders of his generation. The Chelsea legend was known for his goalscoring ability, but he was also an excellent playmaker. Lampard recorded 102 assists in the Premier League, the fifth-highest of any player in history.

1. Ryan Giggs – Manchester United

Ryan Giggs is widely regarded as one of the greatest playmakers of all time. The Manchester United legend was a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s successful teams in the 1990s and 2000s. Giggs’ dribbling ability, vision, and passing range made him a nightmare for defenders to deal with. He recorded 162 assists in the Premier League, the most of any player in history.

