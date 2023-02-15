Ranked: The Top 10 All-Time Best Goalkeepers In The Premier League

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League has been graced by some of the world’s best goalkeepers since its inception in 1992. These guardians of the goalposts have been crucial to their team’s success and have produced some incredible performances that have made them legends in the sport. Here are the top 10 best goalkeepers of all time in the Premier League.

10. Joe Hart

Joe Hart was a dominant figure in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City. The English goalkeeper won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and was named Premier League Goalkeeper of the Year on three occasions. He was known for his commanding presence in the penalty area and his excellent shot-stopping ability.

9. Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel, son of Peter Schmeichel, has been a standout performer for Leicester City since joining the club in 2011. The Danish goalkeeper played a key role in Leicester’s remarkable Premier League title-winning campaign in 2016 and has been a consistent performer ever since. He is known for his shot-stopping ability, command of his penalty area, and distribution skills.

8. Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has been a consistent performer for Tottenham Hotspur since joining the club in 2012. The French goalkeeper has won the Premier League Golden Glove award twice and helped lead Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019. He is known for his shot-stopping ability, quick reflexes, and leadership qualities.

7. Jens Lehmann

Jens Lehmann played for Arsenal during his Premier League career and was a key part of the team that went unbeaten during the 2003/04 season. The German goalkeeper was a commanding presence in the penalty area and was known for his excellent shot-stopping ability.

6. Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. The Danish goalkeeper was a key part of Manchester United’s dominant team in the 1990s, winning five Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League. He was an imposing figure in the penalty area and made some incredible saves during his career.

5. Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker has been a key part of Liverpool’s recent success in the Premier League. The Brazilian goalkeeper has won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and Super Cup since joining the club in 2018. He is known for his excellent shot-stopping ability, command of his penalty area, and ability to play with the ball at his feet.

4. Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois played for Chelsea during his Premier League career and won two Premier League titles and the League Cup. The Belgian goalkeeper was a commanding presence in the penalty area and was known for his shot-stopping ability and aerial dominance.

3. David De Gea

David De Gea has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League for almost a decade. Since joining Manchester United in 2011, the Spanish shot-stopper has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League. He has also been named Manchester United’s Player of the Year on four occasions.

2. Edwin van der Sar

Edwin van der Sar played for two Premier League teams during his career, Fulham and Manchester United. He was a calming presence in the goalmouth and played a key role in Manchester United’s success in the late 2000s. Van der Sar won four Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time at Old Trafford.

1. Petr Cech

Petr Cech spent most of his Premier League career at Chelsea, where he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League. The Czech goalkeeper was a consistent performer during his time in England and was known for his shot-stopping ability and commanding presence in the penalty area.

In conclusion, these goalkeepers have all had incredible careers in the Premier League and have produced some unforgettable performances that will be remembered for years to come.

