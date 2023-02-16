Ranked: Lionel Messi’s Top 10 Best Ever Individual Performances

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time. He has mesmerised fans and pundits alike with his incredible skill and ability on the field. From his time at Barcelona to his current stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Messi has consistently produced some of the best performances in football history. Here are the top ten best performances of Lionel Messi.

10. Barcelona vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League (2016)

In a round of 16 tie against Manchester City in 2016, Messi scored two goals to help Barcelona to a 3-1 victory. His second goal, in particular, was a stunning free-kick that left the Manchester City goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

9. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga (2010)

This was the game that sealed Messi’s legacy as one of the greatest of all time. In a crucial La Liga game against arch-rivals Real Madrid, Messi scored an incredible hat-trick to lead Barcelona to a 3-0 victory. His performance was so mesmerizing that even Real Madrid fans gave him a standing ovation.

8. Barcelona vs Sevilla, Copa del Rey (2018)

In the final of the 2018 Copa del Rey, Messi produced a masterclass, scoring a goal and providing two assists in a 5-0 victory over Sevilla. His performance was a reminder of just how dominant Barcelona could be with Messi at his best.

7. Barcelona vs Getafe, Copa del Rey (2007)

In a Copa del Rey match against Getafe in 2007, Messi scored a goal that has been compared to Diego Maradona’s famous “Hand of God” goal. Messi picked up the ball in his own half before running past several Getafe players and scoring a sensational goal.

6. Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga (2014)

In a La Liga game against Espanyol in 2014, Messi scored a hat-trick in just 20 minutes, setting a new record for the fastest hat-trick in La Liga history. His goals helped Barcelona to a 5-1 victory and showcased his incredible speed and accuracy in front of goal.

5. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League (2015)

In the semi-finals of the 2015 Champions League, Barcelona faced a rampant Bayern Munich side. Messi was again the star of the show, scoring two goals and providing an assist in a 3-0 victory. His second goal was a stunning solo effort that saw him dribble past several Bayern defenders before scoring.

4. Barcelona vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League (2011)

The 2011 Champions League final saw Barcelona take on Manchester United. Messi was at the heart of everything Barcelona did, scoring the opening goal and providing an assist for the second. He was a constant threat throughout the game, as Barcelona won 3-1 to lift the trophy.

3. Barcelona vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League (2010)

In the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona faced Arsenal, who were the reigning Premier League champions. Messi put on a show, scoring all four goals in a 4-1 victory. His second goal, in particular, was a thing of beauty, as he weaved his way through several Arsenal defenders before scoring.

2. Argentina vs Brazil, Superclasico de las Americas (2012)

In the final of the 2012 Superclasico de las Americas, Argentina faced arch-rivals Brazil. Messi produced a stunning performance, scoring two goals and providing an assist in a 4-3 victory. His goals were both spectacular, with one a long-range effort and the other a stunning solo run through the heart of the Brazil defence.

1. Barcelona vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League (2012)

In the round of 16 of the 2012 Champions League, Barcelona faced Bayer Leverkusen. Messi put on a masterclass, scoring five goals in a 7-1 victory for Barcelona. His first goal was a stunning chip over the Leverkusen goalkeeper, while his second and third were powerful strikes from outside the box. His fourth and fifth goals were both composed finishes in front of goal, as Messi became the first player to score five goals in a single Champions League game.

