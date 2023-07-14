Randy Waldrum speaks On Nigeria’s readiness Six days Before FIFA Women’s World Cup

Nigeria Women’s National Team Coach, Randy Waldrum, has Assures Super Falcons Readiness for FIFA Women’s World Cup

Ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Randy Waldrum, the head coach of the Nigeria senior women’s national team expressed his confidence in the Super Falcons’ preparedness in a pre-world cup interview.

Waldrum stated, “Our progress thus far has been exceptional. The players have demonstrated tremendous dedication and exhibited commendable talent. We approach our matches with a strong belief in our abilities. If we can effectively organize the team, particularly in terms of defence, we will have ample opportunities for success. I have great faith in these players, and the next ten days will shape the team for the significant task that lies ahead.”

Regarding the group stage, the coach expressed optimism, stating, “I am confident that we can advance beyond the group stage. Our primary focus presently is on Canada. We are fully aware of the crucial nature of the first game and the importance of securing a positive outcome. Starting the tournament on a positive note is paramount.”

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup rapidly approaching, the Super Falcons are determined to make a strong impression and strive for a successful campaign in Australia and New Zealand.

