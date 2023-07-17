RAN vs NEW: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Rangers and Newcastle United meet at Ibrox on Tuesday, hoping to maintain their spotless pre-season records. The game also serves as a testimonial for veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Eddie Howe’s side crossed the border after a 3-2 comeback win against Gateshead, while Michael Beale’s side defeated German third-tier side Hallescher 2-0 on Friday.

Rangers have drawn a sell-out crowd to Ibrox for the visit of Newcastle to celebrate the lengthy and illustrious career of 41-year-old goalkeeper McGregor, as the Gers host their first testimonial match since John Brown was honoured in the same way 21 years ago.

Following Tuesday’s testimonial, Rangers will play Hamburger SV, Olympiacos, and Hoffenheim before the end of the month in preparation for their 2023–24 Scottish Premiership start away to Kilmarnock on August 5.

Newcastle travel north having picked up their first pre-season win, but Gateshead were on course for a rout against their near-neighbours as Marcus Dinanga and Stephen Wearne powered the non-league side into a 2-0 lead by halftime.

However, Howe unavoidably made substitutions for the second half, when goals from Elliot Anderson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Jay Turner-Cooke completed a dramatic comeback for the Magpies at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Newcastle will step up their pre-season preparations in the coming weeks, with a trip to the United States on the horizon after Tuesday’s game.

Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Chelsea will also fly over the Atlantic to meet Newcastle in North America as part of the Premier League Summer Series, before Fiorentina and Villarreal test the Magpies’ continental mettle in their last two pre-season friendly matches.

Rangers and Newcastle have only ever met competitively once, in the 1969 Fairs Cup, when the Magpies won 2-0 on aggregate before going on to defeat Hungary’s Ujpesti Dozsa in the final. However, the Scottish side did win a 2010 friendly 2-1.

KICKOFF TIME: Newcastle United versus Rangers match will go down on Tuesday at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

