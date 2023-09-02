RAN vs CEL: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

This weekend marks the first Old Firm rivalry of the season, with Rangers meeting Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday. Celtic are now in first place in the standings, while Rangers are fourth.

Rangers’ season is already shaping up to be a difficult one, with a handful of underwhelming outcomes. The most recent was a 5-1 thumping against PSV, which resulted in their elimination from the Champions League. They started the season with a 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock and have only kept two clean sheets in eight games.

Celtic have won three of their last four encounters with Rangers and will look to extend that streak here. They haven’t played as many games as the Rangers, but their recent outings haven’t yielded much.

Celtic have not won or scored in their last two games. Their season began with two straight victories over Ross County and Aberdeen. However, they would be eliminated from the League Cup by Kilmarnock, losing 1-0. Soon after, they drew 0-0 in the Premiership with St. Johnstone. That is also their only clean sheet in four games this season.

KICKOFF TIME: Celtic versus Rangers match will go down on Sunday at 12PM Nigerian time.

