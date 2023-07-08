Ramos, Hojlund, and 3 Other Strikers Manchester United Could Sign This Summer

Manchester United has been active in the transfer market, securing the signing of midfielder Mason Mount and closing in on goalkeeper Andre Onana.

However, there remains a pressing need for Erik Ten Hag’s team to find a new striker to reinforce their frontline. While Wout Weghorst provided temporary relief on loan, a long-term solution is required at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford’s impressive goal tally of 30 in all competitions helped mask some of the team’s deficiencies.

Yet, Anthony Martial’s ongoing struggles with injuries and form highlight the urgency for United to find a suitable replacement. While players like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have been on their radar, the high transfer fees and the need to address other areas make those moves unlikely.

Nonetheless, Manchester United must act decisively and identify the next best fit to bolster their attack. Here are five strikers who could potentially meet the club’s requirements:

5. Lautaro Martinez | Inter Milan | 25 Years

At 25 years old and with five seasons at Inter Milan under his belt, Lautaro Martinez is attracting interest from top clubs across Europe. His exceptional scoring record of 28 goals in all competitions last season and his versatility as an advanced forward or withdrawn attacker make him an enticing prospect for United.

Martinez’s intelligent runs, spatial awareness, and ability to create opportunities for teammates would bring a new dimension to the team’s attacking play.

4. Goncalo Ramos | Benfica | 22 Years

Stepping up when Portugal needed inspiration at the 2022 World Cup, 22-year-old Goncalo Ramos emerged as a rising star. His hat trick against Switzerland showcased his goal-scoring prowess, while his impressive domestic season for Benfica saw him score 19 Primeira Liga goals and 27 goals in all competitions.

Ramos possesses physical strength, a strong work ethic, and the intelligence to find scoring positions. His composure under pressure would be an asset for United.

3. Benjamin Sesko | RB Leipzig | 20 Years

Despite recently joining RB Leipzig from Salzburg, 20-year-old Benjamin Sesko has caught the attention of Manchester United scouts for several months. Drawing comparisons to Erling Haaland, his €24 million move to Leipzig suggests confidence in his potential.

Standing at 6’5″, Sesko poses a significant threat in the penalty area with his aerial dominance and powerful shooting ability. Additionally, he is not afraid to press opponents and contribute to the team’s build-up play.

2. Dusan Vlahovic | Juventus | 23 Years

Dusan Vlahovic, currently at Juventus, has experienced a less successful period than anticipated. Despite scoring 44 goals in 98 games for Fiorentina, his output decreased during the 2022/23 season, which raised concerns about his relationship with manager Max Allegri. Nevertheless, Vlahovic’s potential remains significant.

His clinical finishing, quick footwork, and ability to create opportunities through link-up play make him an intriguing option for United. As the likelihood of his availability increases, United may view him as a valuable addition.

1. Rasmus Hojlund | Atalanta | 21 Years

At just 21 years old, Rasmus Hojlund is already generating significant buzz as the next big talent. The Danish striker, currently at Atalanta, possesses remarkable technical ability and has impressed manager Gian Piero Gasperini with his qualities. Standing at 6’3″ and displaying explosive speed and dribbling skills, Hojlund poses a constant threat to defences.

Although his goal tally in Serie A last season was modest, his involvement in play, versatility in dropping deep, and aggressive style indicate that he is poised to become a formidable force. With six international goals, including a hat-trick against Finland, Hojlund’s potential is undeniable.

