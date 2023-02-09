Ralf Rangnick emerges as a ‘candidate’ for top Liverpool job

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Ralf Rangnick is considered as an ideal candidate to make a surprising comeback to the Premier League by joining Liverpool.

Although Rangnick’s first encounter with English football was in 2021, when he was named as the interim manager of Manchester United, he faced difficulties in that role and was eventually released from the club in the summer, when it was anticipated that he would transition into a role as a sporting director.

However, he may now have the opportunity to prove his abilities in that position at Liverpool, as the Reds are reportedly ready to make a surprising move for him.

Julian Ward is expected to leave Liverpool in the summer and Ajax is rumored to be interested in securing his services.

This departure will result in a void that needs to be filled. The Liverpool Echo suggests that Rangnick, who currently manages the Austria national football team, may not be interested in leaving his current position, but he is still seen as a potential candidate for the vacant position.

Despite his struggles as a manager at Manchester United, Rangnick holds a strong reputation in identifying talent and is highly regarded by Fenway Sports Group, the owner of Liverpool.

In addition, he and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp share similar footballing philosophies and comprehend one another’s goals.

In recent seasons, Liverpool has frequently raided Red Bull clubs for players. Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, and Sadio Mane are three players mentioned, while Rangnick is said to have suggested the club sign Ibrahima Konate.

