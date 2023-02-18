Raheem Sterling Returns To Full Chelsea Training.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday which was Friday, the 17th day of Frebruary, 2023, Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling was pictured at the Chelsea Cobham Training Ground in London, as he returns to full training.

Although, the England International forward was partly involved in Chelsea’s game versus Westham United last week, but he might have come from the bench as a result of the fact that he’s still recovering from an Injury.

Raheem Sterling was one of Chelsea’s most prolific players last year before the World Cup in Qatar, and he was briefly sent home by the England National team from Qatar for some personal reasons.

The former Liverpool and Man City forward then picked up an Injury against his former club Man City before returning bro action recently. Hopefully he might get more play time today.

What do you have to say about this? You can freely drop your comments in the comment section below.

Time2Write (

)