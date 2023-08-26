Raheem Sterling reacts after his performance in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Luton Town.

Raheem Sterling’s recent resurgence on the pitch has been attributed to insightful conversations with Chelsea’s new manager, Mauricio Pochettino as revealed by the English Winger after the Blues win over Luton Town.

The Ex-Manchester City winger quality was evident during the West Ham match, even though he failed to secure a goal before he took the opportunity to another amazing display.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Sterling expressed his contentment with the team’s performance, stating the importance of their victory after a recent loss.

Reflecting on his own journey, Sterling said, “A bit of frustration from last season from myself personally because I felt like I was always coming with my back to goal.”

He credited his upturn in form to a conversation with Pochettino, revealing, “I had a conversation with the gaffer earlier last week and we’ve gone through the role… I need to get on the back foot and do what I do and drive at players.”

Sterling’s transfer to Chelsea came amid a significant investment phase under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

Although his move coincided with managerial upheavals, including Thomas Tuchel’s early-season departure, Sterling remains optimistic about the changes that have transpired since his arrival.

He stated, “I came in a difficult period, that’s all finished, I think the most important thing, I’ve had a look at myself and I’m a guy who always tries to look at what I’ve been doing, what i haven’t done in a right way, what I can change.

