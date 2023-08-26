Chelsea football club secured their first League victory of the season on Friday night, as they defeated Luton Town football club 3-0 in their Matchday 3 of the English Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

England national team star Raheem Sterling was fantastic for Chelsea football club, as he scored two beautiful goals to guide the team to a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino started his best players against their opponent, and they were all exceptional in the entertaining encounter.

Raheem Sterling started in Chelsea football club’s attack alongside Senegal national team star Nicolas Jackson and the duo were able to score in the game.

Chelsea football club took the lead through Raheem Sterling in the 17th minute after receiving an assist from Malo Gusto to end the first half 1-0.

Raheem Sterling scored his second goal of the game in the 69th minute after receiving another assist from Malo Gusto, before Nicolas Jackson scored the last goal of the game in the 75th minute to end the match 3-0.

Raheem Sterling was fantastic for Chelsea football club against their opponent, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning brace.

The England international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Chelsea football club when they play their next League game.

The victory over Luton Town football club has now taken Chelsea football club to the 8th spot of the League table with 4 points from 3 matches played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)