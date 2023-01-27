Raheem Sterling back to training session as Chelsea aims for top four finish

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club received a sigh of relief as English talisman Raheem Sterling returned to full training session yesterday at Cobham centre as the club prepares for the February run of fixtures that will see them play in both the league and in Europe.

Recall that the winger sustained injury in Chelsea game against Manchester city and have been sidelined ever since then but he is now back and training at Cobham centre, his returns will be a further boost to a Chelsea attack that is looking good after some fine signings in the January transfer window.

Raheem Sterling is back and fighting for match fitness Twitter photos.

Chelsea main aim in the rest of the season will be to recover enough point that will help propel them back into the UEFA champions league position in the league, they are currently laying in 10th position.

Raheem Sterling returns Twitter photos.

Chelsea will be counting on there attacking lineup that has the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Jao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to help provide the goals from now onwards.

Mykhailo Mudryk Twitter photos

