Rafael Van Der Vaart Urges Tottenham Hotspur To Sign Chelsea Star Hakim Ziyech

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has urged his former club to bring in Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech for around £33 million in 2020. However, he has helped the West London side win a total of three trophies so far.

A left-handed technical operator known for his set pieces, the 50-cap Moroccan international is closely linked with a temporary move to PSG at the end of the month. January. Despite reports that he had reached a personal agreement with the Parisian, the deal did not come to fruition as the Blues allegedly submitted the wrong paperwork.

Speaking on Ladbrokes Fanzone, Van der Vaart shared his thoughts on Spurs’ ongoing problems, identifying the midfielder. He said:

“There are a few missing links for me.” I always say they lack a classic No. 10. Midfield, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur, is very solid when they are together, but they lack a bridge. players can catch the ball between the lines, create space, turn, run towards defenders, and pass to [Heung-min] Son and Harry Kane.”

Shedding light on Harry Kane’s current role, Van der Vaart added:

“Harry has to play that role for himself now; go deep to get the ball, get the ball out, then try to get in the box to finish.” It’s too much for him. It’s a phase. attack, he has to stay on the defenders’ shoulders and score. “It’s his natural game.”

Urging Spurs to lure Ziyech away from Chelsea, Van der Vaart said:

“They’re definitely missing something in that 10th area, and I think the answer is Hakim Ziyech.” He’s not happy at Chelsea right now, and I’m a big fan of him. With him around, their problem will be solved. I really don’t think they need more.

Source; Sportskeeda

