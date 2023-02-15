Rafael van der Vaart says Arsenal are ‘showing signs of slipping up’ in the title race.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Manchester United star Rafael van der Vaart has said that current Premier League leaders Arsenal are ‘showing signs of slipping up’ in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s team, in his opinion, is beginning to lose the ability to dictate the course of games.

On Wednesday night, Manchester City will travel to the Emirate Stadium to take on Arsenal. With a victory, Manchester City would move six points ahead in the Premier League and be in first place overall.

Since losing to Everton and drawing with Brentford, Mikel Arteta’s team has dropped five points from their last two games.

A title race’s psychological toll on the young Gunners, according to Tottenham hero Van der Vaart, may be the deciding factor. Van der Vaart believes the Gunners may be running out of gas.

According to Van der Vaart of Ladbrokes: Fanzone, Arsenal is beginning to falter.

But the majority of those players aren’t accustomed to the pressure that comes with a title race. Now, they are experiencing that.

“Manchester City have reduced the deficit after they went a string of games without a victory. I only believe they are no longer the same. This is just how I feel; I could be utterly mistaken.

If Mikel Arteta and his team are unable to keep up the pace, he said, Manchester City and Manchester United would likely overtake them for the top spots.

“Would I say Arsenal has a little bit been discovered? Perhaps, he continued.

Tottenham added that how long Arsenal would last would be much influenced by the team’s mentality, which is a key factor.

Trendzhub (

)