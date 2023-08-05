Queens of Africa, D’Tigress brings home 4th Afrobasket Title

What is Ours is Ours, giants of Africa for a reason. As we are dominating the Basketball world in Africa.

The Nigeria female Basketball Team also known as D’Tigress are for the 4th time clinched the FIBA Afrobasket championship consecutively 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 respectively beaten Senegal 84 points to 74 to bring home the title once again.

So many reactions about our girls making us proud, in the Basketball Team and also in the Football Team likewise.

The Nigeria Coach Rena Wakama has earn herself a record in Africa of becoming the first Woman Coach to win an Afrobasket Title. History made today congratulations to all the players, team crew, trainers and all staffs, making this happen again.

Having defeated Senegal female basketball team, the 11th time African Champions of the Afrobasket Title, D’Tigress of Nigeria is writing her name boldly in the continent of Africa when it comes to Basketball.

