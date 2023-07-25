SPORT

Qualities that make Amrabat the Perfect signing for Man United

Morrocan and Fiorentina defensive Midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly open and close to a move to English club, Man United. Erik ten Hag’s team have monitered the Player for a while and have identified him as the long term replacement of Casemiro.

Amrabat posses the necessary skills to do well at Man United. He is in his prime, looks good on the ball and will seamlessly fit in. Also, Amrabat is also a nice guy off the field and his positive attitude to work should not be discouraged. However here are 2 qualities that make Amrabat standout;

1. Technical Ability

Unlike other Players who are mostly not blessed naturally, Amrabat posses the needed technical ability as a defensive Midfielder to succeed especially in a league like the EPL.

2. Great Tackling

Amrabat knows how to tackle very well. He does it effortlessly hence why he is one of the most highly sorted after Defensive Midfielder in World football currently. If Man United sign him, they will enjoy this attribute of the Moroccan.

What is your opinion?

