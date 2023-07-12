Qualities Andre Onana would add to Man United’s team ahead of his potential exit from Inter Milan

Manchester United are poised to bolster their squad with the imminent arrival of Andre Onana. Several sources have confirmed that the Cameroonian goalkeeper has reached an agreement with the club regarding his weekly wages and a four-year contract with a possible extension.

With negotiations left on the fee between Manchester United and Inter Milan, without further ado, we’ll be looking at the qualities Onana will bring to the team:

1. Providing an Outlet: Onana’s distribution skills would offer an outlet for defenders when under pressure, helping to maintain possession even when forced backwards.

2. Outnumbering the Opposition Press: His ability to play out from the back effectively would help United outnumber the opposition’s pressing tactics, creating more passing options and opening up space.

3. Outfield Player-like Progression: Onana’s ball-playing abilities would reduce reliance on defenders like Lisandro Martinez, enabling smoother progression and building attacks from the back.

4. Raised Defensive Line Height: Onana’s presence and command of the penalty area would contribute to a higher defensive line, reducing the space for opponents to exploit.

5. Sweeping Behind the Defense: With his agility and anticipation, Onana can act as a sweeper behind the defensive line, snuffing out potential through balls or long passes.

6. Improved Pressing: A higher defensive line combined with Onana’s engagement out of possession would facilitate better team pressing, adding intensity to United’s defensive efforts.

7. Commanding of Area: Onana possesses excellent commanding abilities, marshaling his defense and organizing the players in front of him.

8. Exceptional Shot Stopping: Known for his high standard of shot-stopping, Onana would provide United with a reliable last line of defense.

9. Leadership and Character: Onana’s experience and strong character make him a potential leader on and off the field, bringing a positive influence to the team dynamic.

