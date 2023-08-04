‘Qualified’ – Cristiano Ronaldo says as he shares new post on social media

Few moments ago, Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of himself taking from the Al Nassr Vs Zamalek game.

Recall that few hours ago, Al Nassr locked horns with Zamalek in the Arab Club Champions Cup and it was an entertaining and tough encounter as we witnessed a 2 goal thriller.

Zamalek took the lead in the 53rd minutes of the game after Zizo converted from the spot but they were not ahead for long as Portuguese Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant header in the 87th minutes to put Al Nassr back on level terms.

After the game, Ronaldo took to his Official Facebook page to share photos of himself taken during the game and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Qualified, Well done team”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

The above photos captured the moment when the Portugal National Team Captain scored a header to put Al Nassr back into the game against Zamalek, you can clearly see how much work and effort he puts into that.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the greatest footballer of all time, he rose through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon some couple of years back before joining Manchester United. At Manchester United he cemented his place as one of the best player in the world, he played at the theater of dreams for so many years before heading to Real Madrid where he spent nine years. After Real Madrid, he headed to Juventus and then back to Manchester United before joining Al Nassr in few months ago. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

