QPR vs NOR: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Wednesday evening, Queens Park Rangers will host Norwich City at Loftus Road in the final first-round match of the EFL Cup.

Whoever wins the all-Championship clash will face Bristol City in the second round later this month.

While the rest of the EFL was dealing with three games in the first week or so of the season, QPR and Norwich were resting after their first games in the second division.

QPR would have loved to be back in action as quickly as possible after suffering a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Watford.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side were defeated tamely at Vicarage Road, and their former midfielder would have anticipated that pressure would mount rapidly as he attempted to win over the club’s supporters.

His Hoops squad, on the other hand, delivered for him on Saturday, with the West Londoners holding on for a 2-1 victory against Cardiff City.

Given the inexperience in his squad, QPR manager Ainsworth may not make drastic changes, but he will see this as an opportunity to give his peripheral players a chance.

Joe Gubbins and Ziyad Larkeche could both play central defence and left back, while Taylor Richards is expected to contribute in the midfield.

KICKOFF TIME: QPR versus Norwich match will go down today at 7:45PM Nigerian time.

