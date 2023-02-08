Qatari group submits an enormous bid to buy Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A group of some Qatari investors are preparing a mouth watering bid to buy Manchester United which is believe to be higher than any offer for the Premier League giants.

The owners of Manchester United which is the Glazer’s family had recently set a deadline for those interested to buy the club to show interest before the middle of February, and it’s looking like a sale is now becoming a reality now.

However, reports from Daily Mail has revealed that some high class Qatari investors are ready to splash record breaking amount to buy the Premier League club and are ready to pump in millions of dollars on the club transfer budget if they succeed.

Although there will be a stiff competition because a British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is also in the race to sign the Manchester Club.

The Ineos billionaire is one of the richest billionaires in Greater Manchester and he’s also a Manchester United fan and that gives him advantage over the Qatari investors. But the Qatari investors would offer much bigger bid for the club than the British billionaire.

