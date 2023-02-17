Qatari Banker, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani Officially submits bid for Manchester United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Qatari Banker, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani Officially submitted a bid to buy Premier League Giant, Manchester United from the Glazers.

Al Thani confirmed that he had submitted a bid to buy the whole of Manchester United in an official statement released online few minutes ago.

In the official statement, he revealed that he plan to return the club to it’s former glories both on and off the pitch. He further stressed that the bid is completely dept free and he will be investing in the team, the training centre, stadium, aswell as the communities supported by the club.

“In his Words”

“Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 percent of Manchester United Football Club. The bid plans to return the club to it’s former glories both on and off the pitch and above all will seek to place the fans at heart of Manchester United football club once more”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general.

