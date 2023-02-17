SPORT

Qatari Banker, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani Officially submits bid for Manchester United

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Qatari Banker, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani Officially submitted a bid to buy Premier League Giant, Manchester United from the Glazers.

Al Thani confirmed that he had submitted a bid to buy the whole of Manchester United in an official statement released online few minutes ago.

In the official statement, he revealed that he plan to return the club to it’s former glories both on and off the pitch. He further stressed that the bid is completely dept free and he will be investing in the team, the training centre, stadium, aswell as the communities supported by the club.

“In his Words”

“Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 percent of Manchester United Football Club. The bid plans to return the club to it’s former glories both on and off the pitch and above all will seek to place the fans at heart of Manchester United football club once more”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 34 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

ANS 2-1 ATW: Cristiano Ronaldo Inspires His New Team To A Hard-Fought 2-1 Home League Victory

6 mins ago

NAP 2-0 SAS: Osimhen’s Goalscoring Form Shows His Capability To Guide Napoli To Scudetto Triumph

15 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo Bagged A Brace Of Assist In Al Nassr Remarkable 2-1 Home League Victory

42 mins ago

EPL: Klopp’s Strongest XI That could Help Liverpool continue winning against Newcastle

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button