Qatar base owner could make a bid in few days for Manchester United

In the next days, a Qatar-based ownership bid will be made for Manchester United.

The Mail (opens in new tab) reports that United may follow Manchester City and Newcastle United, which are now controlled by firms from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, respectively, as the next Premier League club to be acquired by Middle Eastern investors.

Additionally, there may be intentions to give Erik ten Hag a sizable transfer budget so that he can reorganize the Red Devils however he sees appropriate.

High-wealth individuals based in the oil-rich state have their sights set on a team they perceive as “football’s crown jewels,” the report claims. This is because Qatar is hosting the World Cup.

With 13 trophies in the modern period, United is the most successful Premier League team ever and one of the most well-known teams in the world.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the ruler of Qatar, is rumored to be a huge Manchester United supporter. With the Glazer family, the club’s current owners, having set a deadline for bids in the middle of February, there is hope that a bid for the team will come quickly.

The source also notes that Qatari Sports Investments, the owners of Paris Saint-Germain, are not the ones interested in buying Manchester United.

United anticipate interest from Sir Jim Ratcliffe (opens in new tab), the owner of Ligue 1 team Nice and a devoted United supporter, in addition to a bid from Qatar.

Conor McGregor, a star of the UFC, has also expressed interest in purchasing the Old Trafford team (opens in new tab).

It is planned to receive formal offers to purchase United. Although the club’s January transfer window was rather calm, Marcel Sabitzer was added on the final day after Christian Eriksen sustained a long-term injury.

Martin Edwards, a former chairman of United, recently spoke with FFT about how the club’s 1991 European Cup Winners’ Cup triumph helped alter attitudes about English football on the continent.

