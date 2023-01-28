PSV Identify Man United Star To Strengthen Team After Departures Of Cody Gakpo And Noni Madueke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Manchester United striker Anthony Elanga has been targeted by PSV Eindhoven before the closing days of the winter transfer window. premier league in May 2021. He then made regular appearances under interim manager Ralf Rangnick last season, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

However, the Sweden international has struggled to find game time under Erik ten Hag this season. He has only started two Premier League games for the Red Devils since October. As a result, Elanga has been linked with a loan move during the current winter transfer window. Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have notably been reported to be interested in signing him this month. The 20-year-old striker is also said to be a target of Manchester United’s group rivals, Everton. However, the current situation at Goodison Park, where they currently have no coach, has clearly hindered the Toffees’ pursuit of the player. Meanwhile, a new club is said to have entered the race for Elanga’s services. According to the aforementioned source, the winger is in the sights of PSV before the closing days of the transfer window.

PSV coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is eager to strengthen his attacking options before the transfer window closes. The Dutch Eredivisie club have lost two notable strikers, Cody Gakpo and Noni Madueke, this month. Nisterlooy’s side sold Gakpo to Premier League giants Liverpool in a deal worth up to 50 million euros earlier this month. Meanwhile, Madeeke has secured a move to Chelsea for an initial fee of 35 million euros. PSV has since signed Portuguese striker Fabio Silva on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Now they are keen to make at least one more replenishment before the end of the month.

