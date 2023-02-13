PSG’s UCL Challenge Without Lionel Messi: Can They Beat Bayern Munich On Tuesday?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Tuesday, the first leg of the UCL knockout stage between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will take place at the Parc des Princes. This will be the seventh meeting between the two clubs in the last six years, with Bayern Munich winning the most recent matchup 1-0 in 2020 to claim the UEFA Champions League.

Both teams are working tirelessly to get ready for the match, but there is one issue that has PSG manager Christophe Galtier concerned: Lionel Messi may not be available for the match owing to a hamstring injury he sustained during the Coupe de France round of 16 match against Olympique de Marseille last week.

According to reports, Lionel Messi could make his injury comeback to play against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, but Christophe Galtier, the club’s manager, hasn’t said as of yet whether the Argentine playmaker would be eligible for selection.

Despite Paris Saint-Germain’s best efforts to get Lionel Messi match-ready, concerns have been raised in case the Argentine winger is unable to recuperate from his hamstring injury. Will PSG be able to defeat Bayern Munich without Lionel Messi playing?

The answer is an emphatic “No.” If Lionel Messi does not play for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Bayern Munich will defeat the French club. The reason is that when the Argentine playmaker was absent for PSG on three occasions this year, the French club lost those matches.

This was made clear by Neymar Jr.’s inability to contribute to the attack as PSG lost to AS Monaco 3-1 over the weekend without Lionel Messi. The PSG team lacked the creativity and a potent striker to defeat archrival AS Monaco.

On the other side, Bayern Munich is in excellent form right now, having defeated opponents by a score of three in each of their three victories across all competitions. As they take on PSG, they hope to build on these successes.

When Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe start up front for PSG this season, the team has been a force to be reckoned with. It will be a daunting task for the French manager to inspire his squad to victory against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, though, with one of the trio (Lionel Messi) absent.

