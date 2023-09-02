PSG’s Transfers In 2023/2024 Season

Randal Kolo Muani, a French international striker, has been acquired by Paris Saint-Germain from Eintracht Frankfurt on the deadline day. The frenchman has penned down a five year contract with PSG and he’s one of the best young players in the world right now.

PSG succeeded in acquiring Kolo Muani for €90 million making him one of their most expensive signing of all time. After leaving Nantes for the first time in just one season, the attacker, who scored 23 goals in all competitions last year, is back in Ligue 1. Along with Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembele.

Randal Kolo Muani will not be fit to face Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday, the club have announced. The club also announced that Nuno Mendes was nearing his return, Lee Kang-in is training individually as he works his way back from fitness, whilst Presnel Kimpembé remains sidelined.

Kang In Lee, Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar are the five other players who joined PSG this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain have also secured the signing of teenage sensation Bradley Barcola in a €45 million ($57m) deal from Lyon.

