PSG’s Sporting Advisor Provides An Update On Lionel Messi’s Contract Talks.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sports advisor Luis Campos has provided an update on the process of contract negotiations with Lionel Messi. The Argentine’s current contract at Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season. The iconic striker has been a Parisian since 2021, when he joined the club from Barcelona as a free agent. The 35-year-old has shone this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

PSG are eager to extend their striker’s contract, and Campos confirmed negotiations are ongoing. He told Telefoot,

“We are in discussion.” I want to have him on this project and hope that he will continue with it. I’ll be happy if he continues with us.

Lionel Messi will have no shortage of potential suitors if PSG cannot accept a new deal. According to French journalist Julien Laurens, other options include returning to Barcelona and moving to Inter Miami in the MLS. A move to Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal has also been announced. He will have the opportunity to continue his rivalry with Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Parisians do not want to lose Messi. He has had such an impact on and off the pitch for the Ligue 1 giants. The Argentinian scored in the team’s 2-1 win over Toulouse on Saturday, February 4, to move on and pursue the championship. Lionel Messi has been in top form since the World Cup.

