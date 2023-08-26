PSG vs TCL: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Last year’s Ligue 1 top-two clubs, PSG and Lens, prepare for a major meeting this weekend at Parc des Princes, with only a point separating them.

PSG’s start to the season has been slow, with a 0-0 tie against Lorient followed by a 1-1 draw against Toulouse. Coach Luis Enrique was irritated by the late penalty surrendered to Toulouse, which cost them the game.

With only two points in the season, alarm bells may be ringing for fans who last saw their season begin in this manner in 2013–14. Nonetheless, they won the title that season, and everything will be forgiven if PSG repeats that feat this season.

Lens lost 3-1 here in April, but they were the best team behind PSG last season. With the departures of important players Seko Fofana and Lois Openda over the summer, all of those advantages appear to have faded. They began the season with a 3-2 defeat against Brest before settling for a 1-1 draw against Rennes.

The visitors are now winless in three competitive matches, having fallen 2-1 to Nantes in the French Cup just before the league season began.

Lens have won five of their past seven away Ligue 1 matches, so there is reason to be optimistic for the travelling fans.

KICKOFF TIME: Lens versus PSG match will go down today at 8PM Nigerian time.

