PSG vs Saudi All Stars: Cristiano Ronaldo & Ighalo Starts As Both Coaches Announce Their Starting 11

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The starting 11 for both the Saudi All Star IX and the Paris Saint Germain team have been disclosed by the coach of both teams.

For the Saudi All Star 11, Portuguese striker, Cristiano Ronaldo will pair up with Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo in the attack while Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr are leading the Paris Saint Germain’s attack.

Paris Saint Germain will play in a 4-3-3 formation. In goal we have Navas while Hakimi, Bitshiabu, Sergio Ramos and Bernat will play in the defence. Soler, Renato Sanches and Vitinha will play in the midfield while Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack.

The Saudi All Star XI will play in a 4-4-2 formation. In goal we have Ospina in defence we have Al Burayk, Al-Boleahi, Al-Juwayr and Konan. Gonzalez, Cuellar, Talisca and Marega, will play in the midfield while Odion Ighalo and Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack.

Nasagist (

)