PSG vs FCB: Mbappe Dropped As Both Teams Announce Their Starting 11

French Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint Germain and German Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich have announced their starting eleven as they lock horns in the opening night of the UEFA Champions league round of 16 clash at Parc De Princes. One major absentee in the Paris Saint Germain’s line up is French forward, Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint Germain set up their team to play in a 4-4-2 formation. In goal they featured Donnarumma; In the defence we have Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Nuno Mendes in the midfield we have Zaïre-Emery, Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira and Carlos Soler; while Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr will lead the attack.

Bayern Munich opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Sommer will play between the sticks; while Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt and Pavard will play in the defence. Joshua Kimmich and Goretzka will play as the deep play maker. Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Kungsley Coman will play behind the striker while Choupo-Moting will lead the attack.

