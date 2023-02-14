SPORT

PSG vs FCB: Mbappe Dropped As Both Teams Announce Their Starting 11

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

French Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint Germain and German Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich have announced their starting eleven as they lock horns in the opening night of the UEFA Champions league round of 16 clash at Parc De Princes. One major absentee in the Paris Saint Germain’s line up is French forward, Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint Germain set up their team to play in a 4-4-2 formation. In goal they featured Donnarumma; In the defence we have Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos and Nuno Mendes in the midfield we have Zaïre-Emery, Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira and Carlos Soler; while Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr will lead the attack.

Bayern Munich opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Sommer will play between the sticks; while Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt and Pavard will play in the defence. Joshua Kimmich and Goretzka will play as the deep play maker. Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Kungsley Coman will play behind the striker while Choupo-Moting will lead the attack.

Nasagist (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 4 hours ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PSG 0-1 FCB: Messi’s Performance Shows That He Plays Better With Mbappe Than With Just Neymar

7 mins ago

Bayern Munich Claims Victory Over PSG with a 1-0 Win as Coman Scores, Mbappe’s Two Goals Disallowed

15 mins ago

Fans react after Coman refused to celebrate his goal against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

24 mins ago

PSG 0:1 BAY: PSG’s Awful Display Today Debunk Claims Of Their Capabilities To Win The UCL Title

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button