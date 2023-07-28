PSG vs CER: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Friday, Paris Saint-Germain will face Cerezo Osaka in the penultimate match of their Japan Tour 2023 at the Yanmar Stadium in Nagai.

PSG enter this encounter following a goalless draw against Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while the hosts will take a vacation from the heat of the J1 League, where they secured an important 2-0 win against the Urawa Reds in their last match.

With all of the controversy surrounding the board and Kylian Mbappe’s impending departure from the club, the PSG players are probably grateful to be away from Parc des Princes at the moment.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been connected with various teams throughout Europe, but the news that has been dominating headlines in recent days has been the blockbuster offer made by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, which is said to be worth $332 million.

Winning Ligue 1 has become a basic necessity for Les Parisiens, and while they did retain their crown last season, it was far from an easy victory, as they finished just one point ahead of Lens.

Cerezo Osaka are presently fifth in the closely contested J1 League and won a crucial three points over the team right above them in their last match, with Leo Ceara and Jordy Croux scoring in the first half.

Not only did the result help them gain ground on the team directly above them, but it also moved them closer to Nagoya Grampus in third and Yokohama FM in second, both of which had lost their previous match.

While they have gained the most of their points at home this season, their record is far from outstanding, with six wins, one draw, and four losses in 11 matches, and they have also scored the fewest home goals of any team in the top half of the table.

The hosts will welcome the chance to rub shoulders with some of the top players in the world in this one, but it will also be crucial preparation for their fourth-round Emperor’s Cup match against Shonan Bellmare next week.

KICKOFF TIME: PSG versus Cerezo Osaka match will go down today at 11:20AM Nigerian time.

