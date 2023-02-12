PSG vs Bayern: Le Parisien’s Best Lineup without injured Messi and Mbappe.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of their crucial English Premier League game against Bayern on Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain are facing roster issues as the duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are currently doubtful for the game due to injuries.

Photo credit: ESPN

In this article, we take a look at how the French giants could line up without these players. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Donnarumma is expected to start in the goal with the duo of Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe playing as a center-back duo. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes should keep their places as full-backs in this lineup.

The trio of Vitinha, Soler and youngster Gharbi should occupy the three midfield positions.

Neymar is expected to lead the team’s attack from the left-wing while Hugo Ekitike is deployed as a center-forward.

Youngster W. Zaïre-Emery is expected to complete the trio in attack by playing as a right winger.

