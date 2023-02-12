SPORT

PSG vs BAY: Match Preview, Date, Head-To-Head, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Champions League Game

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will confront each other in one of the blockbuster fixtures of the round-of-16 stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League this midweek.

Paris Saint-Germain will be going into the high-profile Champions League contest after their disappointing 3-1 loss to Monaco on Saturday in the French Ligue One, and they will be looking for a victory over Bayern Munich to secure an early advantage ahead of the return leg.

The German Bundesliga giants, on the other hand, will enter the game after their 3-0 win over Bochum on Saturday in their last league game, and they will be seeking to build on the remarkable feat when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their two-legged Champions League encounter.

Head-To-Head Summary:

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have confronted each other 11 times before in the UEFA Champions League and the German team will be going into the next meeting with a better head-to-head record of 6 wins to PSG’s 5 wins.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Paris Saint-Germain will play host to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their two-legged Champions League round-of-16 encounter on Tuesday, February 14 at Parc des Princes in France.

Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 the last time both teams met in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase, can the French Ligue One giant get revenge on Tuesday in Paris?

