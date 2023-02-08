PSG Superstar Sergio Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar & Mbappe Explained Amid Rumors Of Exit

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos is on a free transfer in the summer. The former Real Madrid star is reportedly on good terms with superstars Neymar, Kylian (according to RMC), and Mbappe. Ramos also reportedly has a “flowing” relationship with Lionel Messi.

According to the same report, Ramos is one of his more approachable seniors, reaching out to young players and not shying away from finding his feet on and off the pitch.

Ramos was plagued with injuries in his first season at PSG last year. However, the former Spain international has been a key defender this season, appearing in 19 of his 22 Ligue 1 appearances. If his form continues, it should come as no surprise that he will extend his contract at the Parc des Princes beyond this summer.

Sergio Ramos is set to join Al Nasr; report

Reports from RMC suggest that Ramos could be assigned to a longer stay in Paris, but Spanish news outlet SR Deportes previously said the defender had told Saudi side Al that he was ready to join Nasr. I argued that it could have been done.

Al Nasr recently signed five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to a £200 million deal. According to Deportes, Ramos could follow suit and join forces with former clubmate Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Both players are natural born winners, and he is one of the core group of players who have helped Real Madrid to their historic treble in their league of champions over the past decade.

Sergio Ramos is set to return against Marseille.

Sergio Ramos will return to action for PSG in the Coupe de France round of 16 against Marseille on Wednesday night. Ramos was sidelined with an adductor muscle injury against Montpellier, but he will be back in action.

His return will strengthen PSG ahead of a crucial few months and a potential three-trophy win by the end of the season.

