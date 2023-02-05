PSG Superstar Neymar Hailed For His Attitude By Club Executive

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Luis Campos has praised Neymar Jr. While the Brazilian’s mentality is often questioned, Campos insists he has nothing bad to say about the striker. No. 10 has been in spectacular form so far this season. He has scored 17 goals and had 15 assists in 25 games for the French club. Santos also praised the Brazilian superstar in his recent interview, saying (h/t Telefoot):

“The truth is that since coming to PSG, I have no criticism for him.” always on time, always with a good attitude. “This Neymar is an extraordinary Neymar.”

The Brazilian’s form, alongside that of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, is crucial for the French club as they top the Ligue 1 standings with 54 points from 22 games. Christophe Galtier’s side have also reached the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and will face Bayern Munich in their first knockout match on February 14.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier reveals Lionel Messi’s role in the team in the absence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

The Brazilian and Kylian Mbappe have both been absent recently as both players are recovering from injuries. In their absence, Lionel Messi has to shoulder more and more responsibility. The Argentinian has managed to score in the club’s last two matches. Galtier has revealed Messi’s role in the absence of two attacking partners. He said ( PSGTalk):

“I have to arrange the squad around Kylian and Ney’s absences, around Leo, like we did in the Montpellier game; Leo will be on his roster.” After that, the players who will replace Ney and Kylian will depend on elevating their playstyle.

Source; Sportskeeda

