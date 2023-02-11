PSG Star Ignores Advice From Marquinhos About Not Greeting Angry PSG Fans After Monaco Defeat

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 1-3 to AS Monaco in Ligue 1, Marquinhos vetoed that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wanted to greet the club’s radical fans. Fans were furious after the team suffered a second consecutive defeat in all competitions when the Paris side lost 1-2 to Monaco in the Coupe de France in midweek.

However, Donnarumma ignored the captain’s advice and went to meet the extremists after the loss to Monaco.

Vice-captain Presnel Kimpembe, who has returned to action after a long absence due to injury, was also among the players to meet the ultras. He had a message for fans. The midfielder said:

“We will need you.” Third, at home, we will need you. “We have to regroup in the dressing room.”

PSG started miserably against Monaco. Aleksandr Golovin opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Wissam Ben Yedder doubled the lead for Monaco 14 minutes later. When Warren Zaire-Emery pulled back a goal in the 39th minute, Ben Yedder set in to score two goals for Monaco before half-time. There were no goals in the second half. Despite the loss, the Parisians are still at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. They have 54 points after 23 matches, while Monaco rises to second place, 7 points behind the top team.

