PSG set for Ziyech transfer as Chelsea look to seal Fernandez deal

Chelsea are hoping to conclude a deal sending Hakim Ziyech to Paris Saint-Germain as they look to lower their squad size before the transfer deadline on Tuesday.

The Blues are struggling to fit all their January signings into their 25-man squad for the second half of the season, meaning some departures will likely be necessary on deadline day.

Reports in France have claimed that PSG are in advanced talks to sign Ziyech on a deal believed to be a loan with the option of a permanent move, although the structure of a transfer has yet to be agreed.

Ziyech has struggled for consistent gametime since joining Chelsea in 2020 and he has seemingly failed to convince manager Graham Potter of his credentials in attack.

Chelsea are looking to seal a British record deal for Enzo Fernandez after submitting an offer to Benfica that would allow the club to make staggered payments in a £115 million move.

However, with the signings of players such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Benoit Badiashile earlier in the month, Chelsea will likely be forced to make sales before being able to register Fernandez in their squad.

Outgoings key for Chelsea ahead of deadline day

Chelsea could also look to sign another midfielder in addition to Fernandez, with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Everton’s Amadou Onana being targeted by the Blues.

Caicedo has been the subject of £70m bids from both Arsenal and Chelsea this winter but Brighton have rejected all approaches are adamant they will not lose another star player after allowing Leandro Trossard to join the Gunners earlier in the window.

With Caicedo expected to remain at Brighton until the summer, Arsenal are lining up Jorginho as an alternative as Chelsea are open to cashing in on the 31-year-old before his contract expires in the summer.

Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher is wanted by a host of Premier League sides but he is reluctant to leave Chelsea despite Everton making a £45m bid for him, although the 22-year-old could depart on loan, with Crystal Palace and Newcastle interested.

