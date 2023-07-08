PSG Potential Lineup In 2023/2024 Season

PSG have signed Ugarte from Sporting CP for a fee of €60 million making him one of the most expensive defensive midfielders of all time. The club have also signed Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich and Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan. The club have started rebuilding their squad ahead of next season competitions.

The Parisians won the Ligue 1 title last season with Kylian Mbappe finishing as the leagues’s top scorer. Mbappe was also the highest goalscorer in PSG in 2022/2023 season and formed an impressive attacking partnership with Messi and Neymar.

PSG may part ways with Mbappe very soon and the frenchman’s future at the club remains unclear. Mbappe recently confirmed his intention to leave PSG as a free agent next summer but the Parisians are unwilling to let the 24 year old leave for free.

PSG want him to sign a new contract, and they have given him a couple of weeks to do so. If he fails to comply, he will be transfer-listed by the French champions.

Relations between PSG and Mbappe have drastically deteriorated over the last few weeks, and the club’s hierarchy are desperate to sell him as fast as possible if he fails to commit his future to the club.

Neymar may play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Marco Asensio while Nuno Mendes and Hakimi may play as wing-backs. Ugarte may form a midfield partnership with Verrati while Lucas Hernandez may form a defensive partnership with Milan Skriniar and Marquinhos, Donnarumma is the Goalkeeper.

