Paris Saint-Germain have overtaken Liverpool and other big football clubs to become the biggest spenders this summer. This Reims Reims the acquisition of four players in the current transfer window. How did the reigning champions achieve this feat?

Les Parisiens began their investment ahead of 2023/24 season with the signing of Hugo Ekitiké from Stade Reims. The former France U-21 player joined the 2022/23 Ligue 1 champions for €28.5m on July 1, 2023. No player has been sold for more by Reims. This follows a season-long loan deal. Interestingly, the striker only netted four goals in 32 appearances last season. For the records, the 21-year-old only played one full match within the period and got one goal in the game. Marco Asensio Willemsen and Milan Škriniar joined next but this duo came in as a free agents on July 6.

The next footballer bought by PSG in the course of the current window is Manuel Ugarte. This Uruguayan was signed on July 7 for a fee of €60m. This makes him the most expensive midfielder to join a Ligue 1 outfit so far this summer. In the just-concluded season, Ugarte left an indelible mark for Sporting CP in the Portuguese top flight. He made and won the highest number of tackles within the period. This earned him the midfielder of the year in Liga Portugal. He is expected to strengthen the defense line at PSG this season.

Kang-in Lee came in next. This South Korean attacking midfielder was signed from RCD Mallorca for a sum of €22m. This makes him the costliest Asian so far in the current window. The player of the tournament at 2019 World Cup had 13 goal involvements for the Spanish La Liga side last season. The most recent signing of PSG is Lucas Hernández. The 2018 World Cup winner moved in for a fee of €45m from Bayern Munich on July 9. This is the highest amount paid for a defender so far in this summer.

The total amount spent by the Mbappe-inspired side has now become €155.5m. This is higher than the spendings of Tottenham, Real Madrid and Liverpool so far.

