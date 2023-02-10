PSG Manager Christophe Galtier Reacts To Lionel Messi’s Absence For Game Against Monaco

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi will miss the Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco on Saturday, February 11. Coach Christophe Galtier revealed in his pre-match press conference that the Argentine forward is suffering from muscle fatigue but will return to training on Monday.

The French coach also said the 2022 World Cup champions could be ready to face Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League clash on February 14. The Parisians take on the German club in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie. team’s encounter with Monaco, Galtier said ( RMC Sport):

“We know how important Leo is in our game. With his absence we will have to play in a different way to have a stronger and more cohesive team, to use each other. . Obviously going to Monaco without Leo is always boring.”

Galtier also spoke about Kylian Mbappe, who has been sidelined since picking up a thigh injury in PSG’s 3-1 win over Montpellier earlier this month. I said:

“Regarding Kylian, communication has been made.” There has been talk of her not being available for three weeks. Kylian is being treated.

PSG are sure to miss out on their highly-rated strikers, the stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. They have been in extremely good scoring form in France’s top league and have a solid record. dangerous attacking trio with Neymar Jr. Messi has scored 10 goals and many assists in 18 Ligue 1 games, while Mbappe has had 13 goals and two assists so far this season. However, they have yet to regain their pre-World Cup form since returning from Qatar, due to injuries and possibly a grueling World Cup campaign.

Source; Sportskeeda

