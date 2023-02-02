PSG Manager Christophe Galtier Reacts After The Failed Transfer Of Hakim Ziyech From Chelsea.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG’s attempts to sign Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window failed after the Football Association of Professionals (LFP) refused to approve the player’s contract. The club approached French football’s governing body to approve the move as the necessary documents arrived after the January 31 transfer deadline in France. Ziyech is said to have passed the medical examination, and the two clubs have reached an agreement for the player to be loaned to the Paris club until the end of the season. However, Chelsea are said to have failed to submit the necessary documents in time for the 29-year-old’s transfer to be sealed ahead of schedule, prompting PSG to seek special approval from the LFP.

Speaking after PSG’s 1-3 loss to Montpellier, manager Christophe Galtier opened up about the club’s defeat to Ziyech. He said ( RMC Sport):

“For various reasons, we were unable to sign the player we were targeting.” We have that workforce here. I have a quality workforce; young people will have their say in the second part of the season. “Obviously, in a tight schedule, you have to be careful with injuries and fatigue.”

The manager added that PSG did nothing wrong and believes it was Chelsea who were responsible for Ziyech’s transfer demise:

“I’m happy with the squad we had at the start of the season; we could have strengthened it after the departure of Pablo (Sarabia).” We weren’t able to do that. I believe it’s their responsibility. Responsibility does not belong to the club’s team. “That’s it; that is life; we look ahead.”

Ziyech has just one goal and one assist in 15 games in all competitions for the Blues this season.

Source; Sportskeeda

