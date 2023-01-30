PSG Interested In Signing 19-Year-Old Attacker As Backup For Lionel Messi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Lionel Messi looks set to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but the club is looking for a striker to replace the Argentinian midfielder. The Parisians have turned to Belgian midfielder Johan Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven as their latest transfer target after failing to sign Rayan Cherki and Malcom. The club is keen to strengthen their attacking options during the winter transfer window and has identified Bakayoko as the perfect fit.

According to L’Equipe, they have been closely monitoring the 19-year-old’s performance recently. With the arrival of Bakayoko, PSG hope to add the necessary creativity to their attack in matches where Lionel Messi is not present.

At just 19 years old, Johan Bakayoko is a beloved talent of Belgian football. He has progressed through the youth teams of the national team and has three caps for the national team. His versatility has been well documented, with Bakayoko spending several years honing his skills at top soccer academies before joining PSV. The striker has been a great asset to the Eindhoven club since the youngster made his professional debut at the age of 17 with the reserve team (Jong PSV). Since then, he has made more than 50 appearances for the team and earned a spot in the first team starting lineup under head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy. The youngster can now bring his talents to Paris as the Qatar-backed side look to bolster their attacking options with a save to Lionel Messi.

Source; Sportskeeda, L’Equipe

