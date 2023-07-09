PSG Indicate Interest In Arsenal Star Martin Odegaard

Arsenal are reportedly offering Martin Odegaard a contract extension due to PSG interest. French champions Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

With Lionel Messi already leaving the club for Inter Miami and Kylian Mbappe’s future uncertain, PSG look to add another superstar name to their squad this summer, with Arsenal high on the list. ‘s captain’s name is mentioned. Martin Oedegaard.

Despite PSG’s interest, Martin Odegaard is unlikely to leave Arsenal this summer or in the near future. The Norwegian is very comfortable playing in north London under Mikel Arteta and has no chance of leaving in the summer after helping the club return to the Champions League after seven years.

The 24-year-old is Mikel Arteta’s choice to build his squad at the start of the 2021/22 season after signing the Norwegian player from Real Madrid for £35million. Considering what the Arsenal captain accomplished last season, it seems like a bargain. He was the Premier League’s most prolific midfielder in 2022/23 and one of Arsenal’s most consistent players.

Arsenal are likely to offer Martin Odegaard a contract extension due to interest from PSG.

Martin Odegaard will take PSG’s interest as a compliment, as PSG are set to spend big money replacing Lionel Messi this summer and convincing Kylian Mbappe to sign a new deal. The Arsenal captain will remain in north London.

Martin Odegaard returns from summer break this weekend as Arsenal prepare for pre-season training for the 2023/24 season. The Norwegian is due to return to testing at London Colney this weekend. The Gunners then fly to Germany early next week for his first preseason game against FC Nuremberg before heading to the United States.

Arsenal will also soon negotiate a new contract with the club captain that will allow Martin Odegaard to become one of the club’s highest-paid players while extending his stay in north London. is going to start Mikel Arteta wants to secure the Norwegian’s long-term future as the player is happy in north London and wants to sign a new contract.

Daxmansport (

)