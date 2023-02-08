PSG Best lineup that could beat Marseille tonight.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint-Germain will be hoping to continue their winning run as they’re set to face one of their staunch rivals, Marseille, later tonight.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Despite missing some of the key players, French tactician Galtier is expected to name a very strong starting XI.

In this article, we take a look at how the French giants lineup could look like. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, Donnarumma is expected to keep his place in the goal.

Due to Sergio Ramos’ absence, Danilo is expected to fill for him in central defense alongside Marquinhos. The duo of Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes should star as full-backs.

Fabian Ruiz and Warren Zaire-Emery should form a central midfield trio with Marco Verratti. Portuguese star Vitinha is expected to play as a 10 while Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior operate as attackers upfront.

Here’s an illustration of the possible lineup below:

Photo credit: Sofascore

