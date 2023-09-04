PSG secured a resounding 4-1 victory over Lyon in an electrifying encounter, shaking up the Ligue 1 Golden Boot table. Kylian Mbappé stole the spotlight by scoring two crucial goals. The game began with a bang as Kylian Mbappé swiftly found the net in the 4th minute, showcasing his speed and clinical finishing to give PSG an early lead, emphasizing his intent to secure the Golden Boot.

PSG’s relentless efforts paid off when Achraf Hakimi scored in the 20th minute, displaying their dominance in both attack and defense. PSG’s control continued as Asensio added another goal in the 38th minute. Mbappé, not satisfied with his impact, secured his brace just before halftime in the 45th minute, capitalizing on Lyon’s defensive lapse. The second half saw PSG maintaining their lead and defensive prowess, while Lyon struggled to break through their organized defense.

PSG emerged as clear winners with a 4-1 scoreline, propelling them to the top of the Ligue 1 table and elevating Kylian Mbappé to the lead in the Golden Boot race. Mbappé’s double strike showcased his scoring prowess and determination to claim the Golden Boot. With four goals this season, he’s become the player to watch in the league’s top scorer race.

In conclusion, PSG’s 4-1 triumph over Lyon demonstrated their championship aspirations and firepower. It also highlighted Kylian Mbappé’s brilliance, leading the Ligue 1 Golden Boot race. Football fans worldwide will eagerly follow his quest for the prestigious award as the season progresses. See the Golden Boot table after Mbappe scored 2 goals.

