PSG 1:1 REI: Messi’s Awful Display Justifies Why His Hype For The Ballon D’or Might Be Unnecessary.

Paris Saint-Germain couldn’t bounce back to winning ways in the French Ligue 1 today when they hosted Reims at the Parc Des Princes Stadium. The Parisians struggled greatly in the game as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Reims courtesy of goals from Folarin Balogun and Neymar Jnr.

Well, Lionel Messi represented Paris Saint-Germain in today’s match as he surprisingly had a horrible performance against Reims. A totally different Lionel Messi was spotted in this game as he lacked the motivation and drive to put up a decent performance for the Parisians. The Argentine International really struggled offensively in the game as he made very faint contributions to the team’s performance against Reims.

Well, I believe his awful display today justifies why his hype for the Ballon D’or might be unnecessary. The 35-year-old has been hyped to win the next Ballon D’or award after winning the World Cup trophy with Argentina last year. We obviously know Lionel Messi seems to perform way better for his country than for Paris Saint-Germain. His performance in this game was a clear picture of this claim as he couldn’t give his very best to the team. Lionel Messi won’t win another Ballon D’or award with this kind of performance he gives PSG this season.

