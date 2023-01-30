PSG 1-1 REI: Three Players To Blame In Paris Saint Germain Disappointing Home League Result

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Christophe Galtier led Paris Saint Germain team were in action yesterday in their 20th league game of the season at home against Reims at the Parc Des Princes.

The Parisien in the game were not incredible with their level of performance thereby forfeited their chance to accrue all the possible three points after they conceded a late dramatic equalizer which ended the game one all draw at full time, courtesy of Neymar Junior’s opener for the host and Folarin Balogun’s equalizer for the visitor.

Here are three players that could be blamed for the disappointing result of the reigning Champion as they continue their pursuit in the title-defence campaign:

Lionel Messi

The Argentine talisman and forward enigma was not at his best for his team in the show of the night having been unable to replicate his brilliant run of form since his return from the last FIFA World Cup tournament held in Qatar.

Lionel Messi in the game had little or no meaningful contributions for the host at the heart of the attacking line where he fired blank by missing some clear cut chances as he also got dispossessed on several occasions.

Kylian Mbappe

The France international was also unable to deliver at the peak thereby had a bad day at office as he was unable to rescue his team from the disappointing result that made them lost all the possible three points, and as such settled for a point in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter between the two sides.

Marco Verratti

The Italian midfielder was unprofessional with his performance after coming from the bench to replace Vitinha in the 46th minute but only spent just 12 minutes on the pitch of play before been red carded for a rough foul.

This left his teammates with extra job having been one man down thereby made it a very difficult job for them to soak the pressure mounted by the visitor.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)