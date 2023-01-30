PSG 1-1 REI: Messi’s Awful Display Justifies Why His Hype For The Ballon D’or Might Be Unnecessary

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ten-man Paris Saint-Germain were frustrated at home to Reims, as an injury-time Folarin Balogun equaliser stunned the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 leaders were some way short of their best, although they still looked in full control of the game when Neymar gave them the lead early in the second half after fine work by Juan Bernat.

PSG dropped more points in Ligue 1 after conceding a stoppage-time goal to settle for a 1-1 home draw against mid-table Stade de Reims. The defending Ligue 1 champions now have two losses and a draw in their last four league matches. Despite playing the final 30 minutes with 10 men, PSG were seconds away from sealing a big victory. But a poor PSG giveaway in midfield led to a through-ball for Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun, who rounded the goalkeeper and scored a late 1-1 equalizer.

Well, Lionel Messi represented Paris Saint-Germain in yesterday’s match as he surprisingly had a horrible performance against Reims. I believe his awful display today justifies why his hype for the Ballon D’or might be unnecessary. The 35-year-old has been hyped to win the next Ballon D’or award after winning the World Cup trophy with Argentina last year.

