PSG 0:1 BAY: PSG’s Awful Display Today Debunk Claims Of Their Capabilities To Win The UCL Title

A blockbuster fixture was played in the UEFA Champions League today when Paris Saint-Germain hosted Bayern Munich at the Parc Des Princes Stadium on Tuesday evening. The Parisians performed poorly in the game as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich who were by far the better side. A brilliant goal from Kingsley Coman handed Bayern Munich an important away win in the competition.

Well, let’s lay more emphasis on Paris Saint-Germain’s awful performance against Bayern Munich in today’s match. The Parisians didn’t play like a top team in this game as they were toyed with and outplayed by Bayern Munich who had total control of the game. Paris Saint-Germain’s first-half display was a total eyesore as they could even attempt a single shot on goal against the Bavarians. Their attacking play was very blunt and non-threatening against Bayern Munich as they played like a mediocre team.

Well, I believe their awful performance in this game debunks claims of their capabilities to win the Champions League trophy this season. The PSG team with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar Jnr has gotten so much hype from the media to win the Champions League trophy this season. They have been tipped as one of the favourites to win the title this season possibly because they have some of the best players in the world presently. In all honesty, Paris Saint-Germain aren’t worthy of the hype because they don’t play like a team capable of winning this title. They need to thoroughly improve their pattern of play to stand a chance of winning the trophy this season.

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your comments below. Thanks for reading

