PSG 0-1 FCB: Messi’s Performance Without Kylian Mbappe Proves Messi Is A Hindrance At PSG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of familiar foes Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash in France. The Parisians entered this contest on the back of two wins, two defeats, and one draw in their last five games across competitions. They were comprehensively beaten 3-1 by AS Monaco in their last outing in the league. However, with the positive news that Lionel Messi was available to start, Christophe Galtier’s men were eager to win.

Kingsley Coman returned to haunt Paris Saint-Germain once again as 10-man Bayern Munich won 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League Last 16 tie at the Parc des Princes. The Parisian, who struck the winner against his former club in the 2020 final, continued his recent good form in front of goal when he fired a 53rd-minute volley underneath the body of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Lionel Messi was not up to task in the first half of the match. He failed to create big chances of scoring and couldn’t get past Bayern Munich’s defense. Paris Saint-Germain started seeing few chances after Kylian Mbappe was brought on. He actually scored a goal that was ruled out by the video assistant referee. Lionel Messi ghosts in big games as this for Paris Saint-Germain, yesterday’s performance was clear that he has been under Kylian Mbappe’s shadow.

RSport (

)